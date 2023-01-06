Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 8.09% This Week to Settle at $73.77 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Feb. delivery lost $6.49 per barrel, or 8.09% to $73.77 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending Dec. 9, 2022

--Snaps a three week winning streak

--Today it is up 10.00 cents or 0.14%

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 93.00 cents or 1.28% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 30, 2022

--Off 40.36% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 3.87% from its 52-week low of $71.02 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Down 6.50% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.11% from its 2023 settlement high of $76.93 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Up 1.28% from its 2023 settlement low of $72.84 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 49.23% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is down $6.49 or 8.09%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

