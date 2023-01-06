Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. World
  4. OTC Data Services
  5. WTI
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  03:00 2023-01-06 pm EST
74.00 USD   -0.11%
03:08pWheat posts biggest weekly loss in six months; soy jumps
RE
03:04pFront Month Nymex ULSD Fell 8.82% This Week to Settle at $3.0045 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:04pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 9.43% This Week to Settle at $2.2446 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 8.09% This Week to Settle at $73.77 -- Data Talk

01/06/2023 | 03:04pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex Crude for Feb. delivery lost $6.49 per barrel, or 8.09% to $73.77 this week


--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending Dec. 9, 2022

--Snaps a three week winning streak

--Today it is up 10.00 cents or 0.14%

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 93.00 cents or 1.28% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 30, 2022

--Off 40.36% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 3.87% from its 52-week low of $71.02 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Down 6.50% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.11% from its 2023 settlement high of $76.93 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Up 1.28% from its 2023 settlement low of $72.84 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 49.23% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is down $6.49 or 8.09%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-06-23 1503ET

All news about WTI
03:08pWheat posts biggest weekly loss in six months; soy jumps
RE
03:04pFront Month Nymex ULSD Fell 8.82% This Week to Settle at $3.0045 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:04pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 9.43% This Week to Settle at $2.2446 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:04pFront Month Nymex Crude Fell 8.09% This Week to Settle at $73.77 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:01pShell On Vito Field Says Currents In Gulf Of Mexico Caused Delays Related To Installati..
RE
03:00pShell plc on vito field - currents in gulf of mexico caused dela…
RE
02:56pSoybeans Rebound on Return of Risk -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
02:41pWTI Crude Oil Closes with a Small Gain Following a Bullish US Jobs Report
MT
02:35pFebruary WTI Crude Oil Contract Closes up US$0.10; Settles at US$73.77 per barrel
MT
02:27pEOG eyes flat Permian activity, tighter global oil supply in 2023
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish