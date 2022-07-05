Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 8.24% to Settle at $99.50 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Aug. delivery lost $8.93 per barrel, or 8.24% to $99.50 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, March 9, 2022

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, April 25, 2022

--Off 19.56% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 59.66% from its 52-week low of $62.32 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 35.61% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.56% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 30.78% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 31.52% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $24.29 or 32.30%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-05-22 1508ET