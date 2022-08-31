Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 9.20% This Month to Settle at $89.55 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Oct. delivery lost $9.07 per barrel, or 9.20% to $89.55 this month

--Largest one month net and percentage decline since Nov. 2021

--Down for three consecutive months

--Down $25.12 or 21.91% over the last three months

--Largest three month net and percentage decline since April 2020

--Today it is down $2.09 or 2.28%

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down $7.46 or 7.69% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar decline since Friday, July 22, 2022

--Largest two day percentage decline since Tuesday, July 12, 2022

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022

--Off 27.61% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 36.57% from its 52-week low of $65.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 30.56% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 27.61% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 17.71% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 38.36% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $14.34 or 19.07%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-31-22 1505ET