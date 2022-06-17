Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 9.21% This Week to Settle at $109.56 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for July delivery lost $11.11 per barrel, or 9.21% to $109.56 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending April 1, 2022

--Snaps a seven week winning streak

--Today it is down $8.03 or 6.82%

--Largest one day dollar decline since Wednesday, March 9, 2022

--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, March 31, 2022

--Down five of the past seven sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Off 11.43% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 75.80% from its 52-week low of $62.32 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 52.93% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.43% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 44.01% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 24.59% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 4.46%

--Year-to-date it is up $34.35 or 45.67%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-17-22 1506ET