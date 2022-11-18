Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 9.98% This Week to Settle at $80.08 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Dec. delivery lost $8.88 per barrel, or 9.98% to $80.08 this week

--Largest one week net decline since the week ending Aug. 5, 2022

--Largest one week percentage decline since the week ending April 1, 2022

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down $12.53 or 13.53% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week net decline since the week ending June 24, 2022

--Largest two week percentage decline since the week ending April 8, 2022

--Today it is down $1.56 or 1.91%

--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Down $6.84 or 7.87% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Off 35.26% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 22.13% from its 52-week low of $65.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 5.23% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 35.26% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 5.26% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 44.88% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 7.45%

--Year-to-date it is up $4.87 or 6.48%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-18-22 1504ET