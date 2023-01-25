Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 0.02% to Settle at $80.15 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for March delivery gained two cents per barrel, or 0.02% to $80.15 today

--Up 11 of the past 14 sessions

--Today's settlement value is the fifth highest this year

--Off 35.21% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 12.86% from its 52-week low of $71.02 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Down 8.24% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.80% from its 2023 settlement high of $81.62 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 10.04% from its 2023 settlement low of $72.84 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 44.83% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 0.14%

--Year-to-date it is down 11.00 cents or 0.14%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-25-23 1500ET