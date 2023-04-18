Front Month Nymex Crude for May delivery gained three cents per barrel, or 0.04% to $80.86 today

--Up four of the past six sessions

--Off 33.78% from its 52-week high of $122.11 hit Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Up 21.16% from its 52-week low of $66.74 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Down 21.16% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.88% from its 2023 settlement high of $83.26 hit Wednesday, April 12, 2023

--Up 21.16% from its 2023 settlement low of $66.74 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Off 44.35% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 6.86%

--Year-to-date it is up 60.00 cents or 0.75%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-18-23 1458ET