Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 0.11% to Settle at $80.88 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Dec. delivery gained nine cents per barrel, or 0.11% to $80.88 today

--Up five of the past seven sessions

--Off 4.45% from its 52-week high of $84.65 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 95.65% from its 52-week low of $41.34 hit Monday, Nov. 16, 2020

--Rose 95.65% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.45% from its 2021 settlement high of $84.65 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 69.84% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 44.33% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 3.22%

--Year-to-date it is up $32.36 or 66.69%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-15-21 1502ET