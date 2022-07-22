Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 0.14% This Week to Settle at $94.70 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Sept. delivery gained 13 cents per barrel, or 0.14% to $94.70 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending July 1, 2022

--Snaps a two week losing streak

--Today it is down $1.65 or 1.71%

--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Down $9.52 or 9.13% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, April 11, 2022

--Off 23.44% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 51.96% from its 52-week low of $62.32 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 31.40% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 23.44% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 24.47% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 34.82% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 10.46%

--Year-to-date it is up $19.49 or 25.91%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-22-22 1510ET