Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed  -  03:13 2022-07-22 pm EDT
94.53 USD   -1.73%
03:17pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 2.02% This Week to Settle at $103.20 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:12pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 0.30% This Week to Settle at $3.2228 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:11pFront Month Nymex ULSD Fell 6.58% This Week to Settle at $3.4556 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 0.14% This Week to Settle at $94.70 -- Data Talk

07/22/2022 | 03:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex Crude for Sept. delivery gained 13 cents per barrel, or 0.14% to $94.70 this week


--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending July 1, 2022

--Snaps a two week losing streak

--Today it is down $1.65 or 1.71%

--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Down $9.52 or 9.13% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, April 11, 2022

--Off 23.44% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 51.96% from its 52-week low of $62.32 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 31.40% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 23.44% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 24.47% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 34.82% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 10.46%

--Year-to-date it is up $19.49 or 25.91%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-22-22 1510ET

All news about WTI
03:17pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 2.02% This Week to Settle at $103.20 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:12pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 0.30% This Week to Settle at $3.2228 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:11pFront Month Nymex ULSD Fell 6.58% This Week to Settle at $3.4556 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:11pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 0.14% This Week to Settle at $94.70 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:04pTSX BRIEF : Enters Last Hour of Friday Trade Down Near 110 Pts With Energy Players Winded ..
MT
02:43pWTI Crude Falls Again on Weak Gasoline Demand, Higher Supply and Recession Worries
MT
02:38pSeptember WTI Crude Oil Contract Closes Down US$1.65; Settles at US$94.70 per Barrel
MT
01:24pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks, Commodity Prices Rising Friday
MT
01:19pEU sanctions tweak to unblock Russian oil deals with third countries
RE
01:06pBaker Hughes Rig Count Data
MT
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish