Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 0.19% to Settle at $102.75 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for May delivery gained 19 cents per barrel, or 0.19% to $102.75 today

--Up five of the past six sessions

--Off 16.94% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 67.48% from its 52-week low of $61.35 hit Wednesday, April 21, 2021

--Rose 67.48% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.94% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 35.06% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 29.28% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 2.46%

--Year-to-date it is up $27.54 or 36.62%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-20-22 1458ET