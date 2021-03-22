Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 0.21% to Settle at $61.55 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for April delivery gained 13 cents per barrel, or 0.21% to $61.55 today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $1.55 or 2.58% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, March 11, 2021

--Off 6.87% from its 52-week high of $66.09 hit Friday, March 5, 2021

--Rose 163.48% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.87% from its 2021 settlement high of $66.09 hit Friday, March 5, 2021

--Up 29.25% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 57.64% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 0.08%

--Year-to-date it is up $13.03 or 26.85%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-22-21 1500ET