Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 0.31% to Settle at $81.59 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Dec. delivery gained 25 cents per barrel, or 0.31% to $81.59 today

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Off 3.61% from its 52-week high of $84.65 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 103.31% from its 52-week low of $40.13 hit Friday, Nov. 13, 2020

--Rose 98.42% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.61% from its 2021 settlement high of $84.65 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 71.34% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 43.84% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 2.37%

--Year-to-date it is up $33.07 or 68.16%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

