Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 0.31% to Settle at $81.59 -- Data Talk

11/11/2021 | 03:00pm EST
Front Month Nymex Crude for Dec. delivery gained 25 cents per barrel, or 0.31% to $81.59 today

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Off 3.61% from its 52-week high of $84.65 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 103.31% from its 52-week low of $40.13 hit Friday, Nov. 13, 2020

--Rose 98.42% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.61% from its 2021 settlement high of $84.65 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 71.34% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 43.84% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 2.37%

--Year-to-date it is up $33.07 or 68.16%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-11-21 1459ET

All news about WTI
03:08pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 0.28% to Settle at $82.87 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:07pAnalysis-U.S. oil refiners bet the farm Biden will back them on biofuels
RE
03:04pTSX BRIEF : Among Sectors, Materials Up 2.7% On Higher Gold, and Both Financials and Energ..
MT
03:00pFront Month Nymex ULSD Fell 0.20% to Settle at $2.4471 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:00pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 0.31% to Settle at $81.59 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:00pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 0.90% to Settle at $2.3178 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:47pWTI Crude Ends Higher as Pressure Mounts on Biden to Release Strategic Supplies
MT
02:35pDecember West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil Contract Ends Up US$0.25; Settles at US$81.5..
MT
01:26pEnergy Stocks Advancing This Afternoon, Overcoming Small Drop in Crude Oil Prices
MT
01:21pPRESS RELEASE : BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DJ
More news
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish