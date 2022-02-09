Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 0.34% to Settle at $89.66 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for March delivery gained 30 cents per barrel, or 0.34% to $89.66 today

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Up nine of the past 12 sessions

--Today's settlement value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 2.87% from its 52-week high of $92.31 hit Friday, Feb. 4, 2022

--Up 55.23% from its 52-week low of $57.76 hit Tuesday, March 23, 2021

--Rose 52.79% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.87% from its 2022 settlement high of $92.31 hit Friday, Feb. 4, 2022

--Up 17.85% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 38.29% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 1.71%

--Year-to-date it is up $14.45 or 19.21%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-22 1501ET