Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 0.40% to Settle at $106.13 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for June delivery gained 42 cents per barrel, or 0.40% to $106.13 today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $6.37 or 6.39% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, April 13, 2022

--Up five of the past seven sessions

--Off 14.20% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 71.04% from its 52-week low of $62.05 hit Thursday, May 20, 2021

--Rose 66.30% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.20% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 39.50% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 26.95% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 1.38%

--Year-to-date it is up $30.92 or 41.11%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

