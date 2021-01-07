Log in
Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 0.40% to Settle at $50.83 -- Data Talk

01/07/2021 | 02:57pm EST
Front Month Nymex Crude for Feb. delivery gained 20 cents per barrel, or 0.40% to $50.83 today

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up $3.21 or 6.74% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020

--Up eight of the past 10 sessions

--Highest settlement value since Monday, Feb. 24, 2020

--Off 14.66% from its 52-week high of $59.56 hit Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020

--Down 14.66% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 6.74% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 65.01% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $2.31 or 4.76%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-07-21 1456ET

