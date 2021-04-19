Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 0.40% to Settle at $63.38 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for May delivery gained 25 cents per barrel, or 0.40% to $63.38 today

--Up five of the past six sessions

--Off 4.10% from its 52-week high of $66.09 hit Friday, March 5, 2021

--Down 268.43% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.10% from its 2021 settlement high of $66.09 hit Friday, March 5, 2021

--Up 33.10% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 56.38% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 7.13%

--Year-to-date it is up $14.86 or 30.63%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

