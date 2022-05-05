Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 0.42% to Settle at $108.26 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for June delivery gained 45 cents per barrel, or 0.42% to $108.26 today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $5.85 or 5.71% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, April 14, 2022

--Up six of the past eight sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, March 25, 2022

--Off 12.48% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 74.47% from its 52-week low of $62.05 hit Thursday, May 20, 2021

--Rose 67.30% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.48% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 42.30% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 25.49% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $33.05 or 43.94%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

