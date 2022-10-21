Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 0.47% This Week to Settle at $85.05 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Dec. (new front month) delivery gained 40 cents per barrel, or 0.47% to $85.05 this week

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today it is up 54.00 cents or 0.64%

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up $2.23 or 2.69% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 10, 2022

--Off 31.24% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 29.71% from its 52-week low of $65.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 1.54% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 31.24% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 11.79% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 41.46% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 6.99%

--Year-to-date it is up $9.84 or 13.08%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

