Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 0.50% to Settle at $85.98 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Nov. delivery gained 43 cents per barrel, or 0.50% to $85.98 today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $3.16 or 3.82% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022

--Off 30.49% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 31.13% from its 52-week low of $65.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 4.22% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 30.49% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 13.01% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 40.82% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 8.16%

--Year-to-date it is up $10.77 or 14.32%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-20-22 1458ET