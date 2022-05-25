Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 0.51% to Settle at $110.33 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for July delivery gained 56 cents per barrel, or 0.51% to $110.33 today

--Off 10.81% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 77.04% from its 52-week low of $62.32 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 66.64% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.81% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 45.02% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 24.06% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 5.39%

--Year-to-date it is up $35.12 or 46.70%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-25-22 1503ET