Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 0.55% to Settle at $58.68 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for March delivery gained 32 cents per barrel, or 0.55% to $58.68 today

--Up for eight consecutive sessions

--Up $6.48 or 12.41% over the last eight sessions

--Largest eight day dollar gain since Tuesday, May 26, 2020

--Largest eight day percentage gain since Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, when the market rose for nine straight sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Friday, Jan. 10, 2020

--Rose 14.68% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 23.23% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 59.61% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 12.41%

--Year-to-date it is up $10.16 or 20.94%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-10-21 1504ET