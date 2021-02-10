Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 0.55% to Settle at $58.68 -- Data Talk

02/10/2021 | 03:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex Crude for March delivery gained 32 cents per barrel, or 0.55% to $58.68 today

--Up for eight consecutive sessions

--Up $6.48 or 12.41% over the last eight sessions

--Largest eight day dollar gain since Tuesday, May 26, 2020

--Largest eight day percentage gain since Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, when the market rose for nine straight sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Friday, Jan. 10, 2020

--Rose 14.68% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 23.23% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 59.61% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 12.41%

--Year-to-date it is up $10.16 or 20.94%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-10-21 1504ET

All news about WTI
09:05aFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 0.55% to Settle at $58.68 -- Data Talk
DJ
09:05aUS ECONOMICS : Daily Roundup of Key Economic Data for Feb. 10
MT
08:59aPure Extracts Up More Than 10% After Announcing Its First Commercial Sale of ..
MT
08:30aVenezuela grants house arrest to PDVSA managers accused of leaking informatio..
RE
08:09aFIRST OIL : Citi Raises 2021 WTI Crude Price Forecast to $61/BBL
MT
08:09aSTREET COLOR : Citi Raises 2021 WTI Crude Price Forecast to $61/BBL
MT
08:08aWorld stocks index edges higher, while U.S. bond yields fall on data
RE
07:23aWeekly US Crude Inventories Slide for Third Straight Week With 6.6 Million-Ba..
MT
06:57aU.S. sells illicit Iranian fuel, another seized cargo on the way
RE
06:57aWall Street Wavers in Choppy Midday Trading After Inflation Data to Stem Rece..
MT
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ