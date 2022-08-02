Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 0.56% to Settle at $94.42 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Sept. delivery gained 53 cents per barrel, or 0.56% to $94.42 today

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Off 23.67% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 51.51% from its 52-week low of $62.32 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 33.82% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 23.67% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 24.11% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 35.01% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $19.21 or 25.54%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

