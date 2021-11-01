Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 0.57% to Settle at $84.05 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Dec. delivery gained 48 cents per barrel, or 0.57% to $84.05 today

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up $1.39 or 1.68% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Today's settlement value is the second highest this year

--Off 0.71% from its 52-week high of $84.65 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 128.33% from its 52-week low of $36.81 hit Monday, Nov. 2, 2020

--Rose 128.33% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.71% from its 2021 settlement high of $84.65 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 76.50% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 42.15% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $35.53 or 73.23%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-01-21 1500ET