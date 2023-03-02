Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 0.60% to Settle at $78.16 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for April delivery gained 47 cents per barrel, or 0.60% to $78.16 today

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up $2.48 or 3.28% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Feb. 10, 2023

--Up five of the past six sessions

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Off 36.81% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 10.05% from its 52-week low of $71.02 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Down 27.41% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.24% from its 2023 settlement high of $81.62 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 7.30% from its 2023 settlement low of $72.84 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 46.20% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is down $2.10 or 2.62%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-02-23 1501ET