WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  03:01:05 2023-03-02 pm EST
78.10 USD   +0.65%
Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 0.60% to Settle at $78.16 -- Data Talk

03/02/2023 | 03:02pm EST
Front Month Nymex Crude for April delivery gained 47 cents per barrel, or 0.60% to $78.16 today


--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up $2.48 or 3.28% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Feb. 10, 2023

--Up five of the past six sessions

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Off 36.81% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 10.05% from its 52-week low of $71.02 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Down 27.41% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.24% from its 2023 settlement high of $81.62 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 7.30% from its 2023 settlement low of $72.84 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 46.20% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is down $2.10 or 2.62%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-02-23 1501ET

All news about WTI
03:13pCANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dlr steady; interest rate jitters offset higher oil prices
RE
03:03pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 0.95% to Settle at $2.7003 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:02pFront Month Nymex ULSD Fell 0.26% to Settle at $2.8662 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:02pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 0.60% to Settle at $78.16 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:58pDowning Renewables acquires two hydropower plants
AN
02:56pEgdon Resources completes acquisition of Aurora Production
AN
02:40pU.S. losing revenue from crypto mining fueled by federal gas -watchdog report
RE
02:40pWTI Crude Oil Closes Higher as China Demand Balanced by Expectations of Higher Interest..
MT
02:35pWall St stocks, dollar power higher despite rate fears
RE
02:35pApril WTI Crude Oil Contract Closes Up US$0.47; Settles at US$78.16 per Barrel
MT
More news
