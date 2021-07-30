Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 0.65% This Month to Settle at $73.95 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Sept. delivery gained 48 cents per barrel, or 0.65% to $73.95 this month

--Up for four consecutive months

--Up $14.79 or 25.00% over the last four months

--Largest four month gain since April 2021

--Largest four month percentage gain since May 2021

--Longest winning streak since Feb. 2021 when the market rose for four straight months

--Up eight of the past nine months

--This week it is up $1.88 or 2.61%

--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending June 25, 2021

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up $2.14 or 2.98% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week net and percentage gain since the week ending July 2, 2021

--Up 11 of the past 14 weeks

--Today it is up 33.00 cents or 0.45%

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up $2.30 or 3.21% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, July 23, 2021

--Up seven of the past nine sessions

--Today's settlement value is the seventh highest this year

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, July 13, 2021

--Off 1.73% from its 52-week high of $75.25 hit Tuesday, July 13, 2021

--Up 106.62% from its 52-week low of $35.79 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 83.64% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.73% from its 2021 settlement high of $75.25 hit Tuesday, July 13, 2021

--Up 55.29% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 49.10% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $25.43 or 52.41%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-30-21 1504ET