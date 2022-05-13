Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 0.66% This Week to Settle at $110.49 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for June delivery gained 72 cents per barrel, or 0.66% to $110.49 this week

--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Up $8.42 or 8.25% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week net and percentage gain since the week ending March 18, 2022

--Up four of the past five weeks

--Today it is up $4.36 or 4.11%

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up $10.73 or 10.76% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, April 14, 2022

--Up six of the past eight sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, March 25, 2022

--Off 10.68% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 78.07% from its 52-week low of $62.05 hit Thursday, May 20, 2021

--Rose 69.02% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.68% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 45.23% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 23.95% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 5.54%

--Year-to-date it is up $35.28 or 46.91%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

