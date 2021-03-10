Log in
WTI
03/10 03:13:19 pm
64.509 USD   +0.92%
Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 0.67% to Settle at $64.44 -- Data Talk

03/10/2021 | 03:01pm EST

03/10/2021 | 03:01pm EST
Front Month Nymex Crude for April delivery gained 43 cents per barrel, or 0.67% to $64.44 today

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Up four of the past six sessions

--Today's settlement value is the third highest this year

--Off 2.50% from its 52-week high of $66.09 hit Friday, March 5, 2021

--Rose 95.39% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.50% from its 2021 settlement high of $66.09 hit Friday, March 5, 2021

--Up 35.32% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 55.65% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 4.78%

--Year-to-date it is up $15.92 or 32.81%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-10-21 1500ET

