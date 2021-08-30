Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 0.68% to Settle at $69.21 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Oct. delivery gained 47 cents per barrel, or 0.68% to $69.21 today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $1.79 or 2.65% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021

--Up five of the past six sessions

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021

--Off 8.03% from its 52-week high of $75.25 hit Tuesday, July 13, 2021

--Up 93.38% from its 52-week low of $35.79 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 62.43% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.03% from its 2021 settlement high of $75.25 hit Tuesday, July 13, 2021

--Up 45.34% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 52.36% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 6.41%

--Year-to-date it is up $20.69 or 42.64%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-30-21 1503ET