Front Month Nymex Crude for June delivery gained 55 cents per barrel, or 0.75% to $73.71 today

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up $5.15 or 7.51% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, April 4, 2023

--Highest settlement value since Monday, May 1, 2023

--Off 39.64% from its 52-week high of $122.11 hit Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Up 10.44% from its 52-week low of $66.74 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Down 26.11% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.47% from its 2023 settlement high of $83.26 hit Wednesday, April 12, 2023

--Up 10.44% from its 2023 settlement low of $66.74 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Off 49.27% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 4.00%

--Year-to-date it is down $6.55 or 8.16%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-09-23 1459ET