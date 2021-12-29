Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 0.76% to Settle at $76.56 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Feb. delivery gained 58 cents per barrel, or 0.76% to $76.56 today

--Up for six consecutive sessions

--Up $8.33 or 12.21% over the last six sessions

--Largest six day dollar gain since Thursday, May 21, 2020

--Largest six day percentage gain since Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, when the market rose for eight straight sessions

--Up eight of the past 10 sessions

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Off 9.56% from its 52-week high of $84.65 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 60.77% from its 52-week low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Rose 58.18% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.56% from its 2021 settlement high of $84.65 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 60.77% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 47.31% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 15.68%

--Year-to-date it is up $28.04 or 57.79%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

