Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 0.77% to Settle at $119.41 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for July delivery gained 91 cents per barrel, or 0.77% to $119.41 today

--Up seven of the past nine sessions

--Today's settlement value is the second highest this year

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Off 3.47% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 91.61% from its 52-week low of $62.32 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 70.46% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.47% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 56.95% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 17.81% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $44.20 or 58.77%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-07-22 1501ET