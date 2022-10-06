Advanced search
WTI
03:04 2022-10-06 pm EDT
88.59 USD   +0.62%
Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 0.79% to Settle at $88.45 -- Data Talk

10/06/2022 | 03:08pm EDT
Front Month Nymex Crude for Nov. delivery gained 69 cents per barrel, or 0.79% to $88.45 today


--Up for four consecutive sessions

--Up $8.96 or 11.27% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, May 16, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Monday, May 16, 2022 when the market rose for four straight sessions

--Up six of the past eight sessions

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022

--Off 28.50% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 34.89% from its 52-week low of $65.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 12.96% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 28.50% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 16.26% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 39.12% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $13.24 or 17.60%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-06-22 1507ET

