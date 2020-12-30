Log in
Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 0.83% to Settle at $48.40 -- Data Talk

12/30/2020 | 03:04pm EST
Front Month Nymex Crude for Feb. delivery gained 40 cents per barrel, or 0.83% to $48.40 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 78.00 cents or 1.64% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, Dec. 18, 2020

--Off 23.50% from its 52-week high of $63.27 hit Monday, Jan. 6, 2020

--Down 20.73% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 23.50% from its 2020 settlement high of $63.27 hit Monday, Jan. 6, 2020

--Off 66.69% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 6.75%

--Year-to-date it is down $12.66 or 20.73%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-30-20 1503ET

