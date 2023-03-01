Advanced search
WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  20:30:51 01/03/2023 GMT
77.86 USD   +1.52%
Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 0.83% to Settle at $77.69 -- Data Talk

03/01/2023 | 08:06pm GMT
Front Month Nymex Crude for April delivery gained 64 cents per barrel, or 0.83% to $77.69 today


--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $2.01 or 2.66% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Feb. 24, 2023

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Off 37.19% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 9.39% from its 52-week low of $71.02 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Down 29.76% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.81% from its 2023 settlement high of $81.62 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 6.66% from its 2023 settlement low of $72.84 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 46.53% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is down $2.57 or 3.20%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-01-23 1505ET

