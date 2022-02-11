Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 0.86% This Week to Settle at $93.10 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for March delivery gained 79 cents per barrel, or 0.86% to $93.10 this week

--Up for eight consecutive weeks

--Up $22.24 or 31.39% over the last eight weeks

--Largest eight week gain since the week ending June 19, 2020

--Largest eight week percentage gain since the week ending Oct. 15, 2021

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Oct. 22, 2021, when the market rose for nine straight weeks

--Up nine of the past 10 weeks

--Today it is up $3.22 or 3.58%

--Largest one day dollar gain since Monday, Dec. 6, 2021

--Largest one day percentage gain since Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up $3.74 or 4.19% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Feb. 4, 2022

--Up 11 of the past 14 sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Monday, Sept. 29, 2014

--Up 61.18% from its 52-week low of $57.76 hit Tuesday, March 23, 2021

--Rose 56.55% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 22.37% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 35.92% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 5.62%

--Year-to-date it is up $17.89 or 23.79%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-11-22 1516ET