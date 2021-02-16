Log in
WTI
Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 0.98% to Settle at $60.05 -- Data Talk

02/16/2021 | 03:00pm EST
Front Month Nymex Crude for March delivery gained 58 cents per barrel, or 0.98% to $60.05 today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $1.81 or 3.11% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021

--Up 10 of the past 11 sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020

--Rose 15.37% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 26.10% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 58.67% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 15.04%

--Year-to-date it is up $11.53 or 23.76%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-16-21 1459ET

