Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 0.98% to Settle at $74.11 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for March delivery gained 72 cents per barrel, or 0.98% to $74.11 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Today's settlement value is the fifth lowest this year

--Off 40.09% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 4.35% from its 52-week low of $71.02 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Down 18.85% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.20% from its 2023 settlement high of $81.62 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 1.74% from its 2023 settlement low of $72.84 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 48.99% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is down $6.15 or 7.66%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-06-23 1459ET