Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 0.98% to Settle at $80.46 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for April delivery gained 78 cents per barrel, or 0.98% to $80.46 today

--Up for five consecutive sessions

--Up $4.78 or 6.32% over the last five sessions

--Largest five day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Feb. 13, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, when the market rose for eight straight sessions

--Up seven of the past eight sessions

--Today's settlement value is the fourth highest this year

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Off 34.96% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 13.29% from its 52-week low of $71.02 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Down 32.61% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.42% from its 2023 settlement high of $81.62 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 10.46% from its 2023 settlement low of $72.84 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 44.62% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up 20.00 cents or 0.25%

