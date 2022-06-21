Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 0.99% to Settle at $110.65 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for July delivery gained $1.09 per barrel, or 0.99% to $110.65 today

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Off 10.55% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 77.55% from its 52-week low of $62.32 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 51.45% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.55% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 45.44% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 23.84% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 3.51%

--Year-to-date it is up $35.44 or 47.12%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-21-22 1502ET