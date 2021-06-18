Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 1.03% This Week to Settle at $71.64 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for July delivery gained 73 cents per barrel, or 1.03% to $71.64 this week

--Up for four consecutive weeks

--Up $8.06 or 12.68% over the last four weeks

--Largest four week net and percentage gain since the week ending March 5, 2021

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Dec. 18, 2020, when the market rose for seven straight weeks

--Up seven of the past eight weeks

--Today it is up 60.00 cents or 0.84%

--Up five of the past seven sessions

--Today's settlement value is the third highest this year

--Off 0.71% from its 52-week high of $72.15 hit Wednesday, June 16, 2021

--Up 100.17% from its 52-week low of $35.79 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 80.23% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.71% from its 2021 settlement high of $72.15 hit Wednesday, June 16, 2021

--Up 50.44% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 50.69% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 8.02%

--Year-to-date it is up $23.12 or 47.65%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-18-21 1503ET