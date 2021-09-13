Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 1.05% to Settle at $70.45 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Oct. delivery gained 73 cents per barrel, or 1.05% to $70.45 today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $2.31 or 3.39% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021

--Off 6.38% from its 52-week high of $75.25 hit Tuesday, July 13, 2021

--Up 96.84% from its 52-week low of $35.79 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 89.08% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.38% from its 2021 settlement high of $75.25 hit Tuesday, July 13, 2021

--Up 47.94% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 51.51% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 2.85%

--Year-to-date it is up $21.93 or 45.20%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

