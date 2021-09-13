Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 1.05% to Settle at $70.45 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Oct. delivery gained 73 cents per barrel, or 1.05% to $70.45 today
--Up for two consecutive sessions
--Up $2.31 or 3.39% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021
--Up three of the past four sessions
--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021
--Off 6.38% from its 52-week high of $75.25 hit Tuesday, July 13, 2021
--Up 96.84% from its 52-week low of $35.79 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
--Rose 89.08% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 6.38% from its 2021 settlement high of $75.25 hit Tuesday, July 13, 2021
--Up 47.94% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021
--Off 51.51% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008
--Month-to-date it is up 2.85%
--Year-to-date it is up $21.93 or 45.20%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
09-13-21 1500ET