WTI
Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 1.05% to Settle at $70.45 -- Data Talk

09/13/2021 | 03:01pm EDT
Front Month Nymex Crude for Oct. delivery gained 73 cents per barrel, or 1.05% to $70.45 today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $2.31 or 3.39% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021

--Off 6.38% from its 52-week high of $75.25 hit Tuesday, July 13, 2021

--Up 96.84% from its 52-week low of $35.79 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 89.08% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.38% from its 2021 settlement high of $75.25 hit Tuesday, July 13, 2021

--Up 47.94% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 51.51% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 2.85%

--Year-to-date it is up $21.93 or 45.20%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-13-21 1500ET

03:03pGlobal stock markets slip on inflation, tax, regulation worries
RE
03:01pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 0.32% to Settle at $2.1609 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:01pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 0.57% to Settle at $2.1583 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:01pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 1.05% to Settle at $70.45 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:51pStorm Nicholas threatens U.S. Gulf Coast with dangerous conditions
RE
02:43pWTI Crude Oil Rises as OPEC Boosts its 2022 Demand Forecast as Tropical Storm..
MT
02:36pOctober WTI Crude Oil Contract Ends Up US$0.73; Settles at US$70.45 per Barre..
MT
02:04pOil rises to six-week high as U.S. supply concerns dominate
RE
01:25pPrivate equity-backed Canadian oil producer Strathcona in talks to buy Caltex..
RE
01:11pEquities Mixed in Midday Trading Ahead of August Inflation Report; Crude Oil ..
MT
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral