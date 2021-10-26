Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 1.06% to Settle at $84.65 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Dec. delivery gained 89 cents per barrel, or 1.06% to $84.65 today

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Monday, Oct. 13, 2014, when it settlementd at $85.74

--Up 136.52% from its 52-week low of $35.79 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 113.92% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 77.76% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 41.74% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 12.82%

--Year-to-date it is up $36.13 or 74.46%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

