WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  02:57:31 2023-01-19 pm EST
80.73 USD   +1.66%
Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 1.07% to Settle at $80.33 -- Data Talk

01/19/2023 | 02:59pm EST
Front Month Nymex Crude for Feb. delivery gained 85 cents per barrel, or 1.07% to $80.33 today


--Up nine of the past 10 sessions

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022

--Off 35.06% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 13.11% from its 52-week low of $71.02 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Down 7.56% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 10.28% from its 2023 settlement low of $72.84 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 44.71% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 0.09%

--Year-to-date it is up 7.00 cents or 0.09%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-19-23 1458ET

