WTI
01-26-23
81.16 USD   +0.82%
Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 1.07% to Settle at $81.01 -- Data Talk

01/26/2023 | 03:03pm EST
Front Month Nymex Crude for March delivery gained 86 cents per barrel, or 1.07% to $81.01 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 20, 2023

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 88.00 cents or 1.10% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 12 of the past 15 sessions

--Today's settlement value is the third highest this year

--Off 34.51% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 14.07% from its 52-week low of $71.02 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Down 6.47% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.75% from its 2023 settlement high of $81.62 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 11.22% from its 2023 settlement low of $72.84 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 44.24% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 0.93%

--Year-to-date it is up 75.00 cents or 0.93%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-26-23 1502ET

