Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 1.14% to Settle at $73.67 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Feb. delivery gained 83 cents per barrel, or 1.14% to $73.67 today

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 40.44% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 3.73% from its 52-week low of $71.02 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Down 7.29% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.24% from its 2023 settlement high of $76.93 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Up 1.14% from its 2023 settlement low of $72.84 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 49.29% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is down $6.59 or 8.21%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-05-23 1501ET