Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. World
  4. OTC Data Services
  5. WTI
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  02:58 2023-01-05 pm EST
73.73 USD   +0.56%
03:02pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 0.35% to Settle at $2.2671 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:02pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 0.01% to Settle at $2.9723 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:02pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 1.14% to Settle at $73.67 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 1.14% to Settle at $73.67 -- Data Talk

01/05/2023 | 03:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex Crude for Feb. delivery gained 83 cents per barrel, or 1.14% to $73.67 today


--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 40.44% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 3.73% from its 52-week low of $71.02 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Down 7.29% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.24% from its 2023 settlement high of $76.93 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Up 1.14% from its 2023 settlement low of $72.84 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 49.29% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is down $6.59 or 8.21%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-05-23 1501ET

All news about WTI
03:02pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 0.35% to Settle at $2.2671 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:02pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 0.01% to Settle at $2.9723 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:02pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 1.14% to Settle at $73.67 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:59pSoybeans Fall on Covid in China -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
02:44pWTI Crude Oil Rebounds from Two Days of Losses Evan as US Inventories Rise
MT
02:36pFebruary WTI Crude Oil Contract Closes Up US$0.83; Settles at US$73.67 per Barrel
MT
02:34pStocks stall as firm Fed message reins in China rally
RE
02:31pPower projects driven by new U.S. law not seen until late 2023 or 2024 -MasTec CEO
RE
02:13pCommercial Crude Inventories Rise More Than Expected Last Week Despite Declines in Impo..
MT
02:06pPhillips 66 expects tight gasoline, diesel supplies in summer -executive
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish