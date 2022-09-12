Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 1.14% to Settle at $87.78 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Oct. delivery gained 99 cents per barrel, or 1.14% to $87.78 today

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up $5.84 or 7.13% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, July 19, 2022

--Up five of the past six sessions

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022

--Off 29.04% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 33.87% from its 52-week low of $65.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 24.60% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 29.04% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 15.38% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 39.58% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 1.98%

--Year-to-date it is up $12.57 or 16.71%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

