Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 1.16% to Settle at $76.08 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Feb. delivery gained 87 cents per barrel, or 1.16% to $76.08 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Dec. 27, 2021

--Up eight of the past nine sessions

--Off 10.12% from its 52-week high of $84.65 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 59.76% from its 52-week low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Rose 59.76% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 47.64% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up 87.00 cents or 1.16%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-03-22 1506ET