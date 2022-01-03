Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 1.16% to Settle at $76.08 -- Data Talk

01/03/2022 | 03:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex Crude for Feb. delivery gained 87 cents per barrel, or 1.16% to $76.08 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Dec. 27, 2021

--Up eight of the past nine sessions

--Off 10.12% from its 52-week high of $84.65 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 59.76% from its 52-week low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Rose 59.76% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 47.64% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up 87.00 cents or 1.16%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-03-22 1506ET

All news about WTI
03:12pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.54% to Settle at $78.98 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:07pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 1.38% to Settle at $2.3574 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:07pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 1.43% to Settle at $2.2565 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:07pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 1.16% to Settle at $76.08 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:58pDollar starts off 2022 on higher note as yields climb
RE
02:21pFIRST OIL : OPEC+ Reportedly Plans to Increase Output in February by 400K bpd: Fox Busines..
MT
02:05pCommodities Featured in Wien, Zidle 10 Surprises of 2022 -- Commodity Comment
DJ
02:03pWall Street shows confidence to start the new year
RE
01:38pEnergy Stocks Surging Monday as Crude Oil Climbs
MT
01:36pEquities Rise Midday, Bond Yields Start 2022 Sharply Higher
MT
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish