Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 1.17% to Settle at $74.63 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Feb. delivery gained 86 cents per barrel, or 1.17% to $74.63 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 30, 2022

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up $1.79 or 2.46% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 23, 2022

--Off 39.67% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 5.08% from its 52-week low of $71.02 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Down 4.60% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.99% from its 2023 settlement high of $76.93 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Up 2.46% from its 2023 settlement low of $72.84 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 48.63% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 7.01%

--Year-to-date it is down $5.63 or 7.01%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-09-23 1459ET