Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 1.18% to Settle at $108.21 -- Data Talk

04/18/2022
Front Month Nymex Crude for May delivery gained $1.26 per barrel, or 1.18% to $108.21 today


--Up for four consecutive sessions

--Up $13.92 or 14.76% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, March 22, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, when the market rose for four straight sessions

--Up five of the past six sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, March 25, 2022

--Off 12.52% from its 52-week high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 76.38% from its 52-week low of $61.35 hit Wednesday, April 21, 2021

--Rose 70.73% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.52% from its 2022 settlement high of $123.70 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 42.23% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.08 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 25.52% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 7.91%

--Year-to-date it is up $33.00 or 43.88%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-18-22 1502ET

