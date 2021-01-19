Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 1.18% to Settle at $52.98 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Crude for Feb. delivery gained 62 cents per barrel, or 1.18% to $52.98 today

--Up 13 of the past 17 sessions

--Off 9.19% from its 52-week high of $58.34 hit Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020

--Down 9.19% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.10% from its 2021 settlement high of $53.57 hit Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021

--Up 11.26% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 63.53% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 9.19%

--Year-to-date it is up $4.46 or 9.19%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-19-21 1456ET