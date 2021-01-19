Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex Crude Rose 1.18% to Settle at $52.98 -- Data Talk

01/19/2021 | 02:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex Crude for Feb. delivery gained 62 cents per barrel, or 1.18% to $52.98 today

--Up 13 of the past 17 sessions

--Off 9.19% from its 52-week high of $58.34 hit Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020

--Down 9.19% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.10% from its 2021 settlement high of $53.57 hit Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021

--Up 11.26% from its 2021 settlement low of $47.62 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 63.53% from its record high of $145.29 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 9.19%

--Year-to-date it is up $4.46 or 9.19%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-19-21 1456ET

All news about WTI
02:57pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 1.18% to Settle at $52.98 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:45pU.S. Supreme Court wrestles with dispute over Baltimore climate suit
RE
01:42pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Outpacing Tuesday Rise for Crude Oil
MT
01:32pInternational Business Machines Expands Partnership With Atos to Help Compani..
MT
12:52pEquities, oil rally in anticipation of more U.S. stimulus spending
RE
12:40pSoybeans fall on South American rainfall
RE
12:33pMIDDAY REPORT : US Stocks Rise While Dollar Slips as Yellen Calls on Senate to '..
MT
12:29pIndia blames Saudi oil output cut for surge in oil prices
RE
12:28pHalliburton points to oil industry recovery after profit beat
RE
11:54aMalaysia initiates WTO dispute over EU palm oil measures
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ